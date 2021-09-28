Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.25.
Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Company Profile
Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
