Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Company Profile

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

