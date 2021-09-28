Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sonoco Products in a note issued to investors on Sunday, September 26th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.92. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ FY2021 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SON. TheStreet cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $60.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $69.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.56 and its 200-day moving average is $65.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,867,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,907,000 after purchasing an additional 743,963 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 19,876.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 724,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,486,000 after buying an additional 721,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 9.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,366,000 after buying an additional 576,298 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 54.1% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 841,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,244,000 after purchasing an additional 295,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,494,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,071,000 after purchasing an additional 238,740 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at $682,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.