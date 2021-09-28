Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $43.53

Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $43.53 and traded as high as $45.94. Southern Missouri Bancorp shares last traded at $45.50, with a volume of 17,283 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $404.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.53.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $28.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.11 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 36.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.