Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.96

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.96 and last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 44158917 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

Several research firms have commented on SWN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Johnson Rice downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.56.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 860,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 15,470 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,198,376 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,222,000 after acquiring an additional 30,527 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 106,713 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 14,198 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,537,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,942,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $492,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.