Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.96

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.96 and last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 44158917 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.
Several research firms have commented on SWN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Johnson Rice downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.56.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 860,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 15,470 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,198,376 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,222,000 after acquiring an additional 30,527 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 106,713 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 14,198 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,537,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,942,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $492,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.
Southwestern Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SWN)
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
