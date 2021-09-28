Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.96

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.96 and last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 44158917 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, September 10th. Johnson Rice downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.56.

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.85. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 79,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 20.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 79,296 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 19.7% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 34.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

