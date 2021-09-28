SparkPoint 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $281,133.00 (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 28th. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $28.25 million and $281,133.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SparkPoint has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SparkPoint coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00055439 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00123233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00011645 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00043691 BTC.

SparkPoint (CRYPTO:SRK) is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,738,498,193 coins and its circulating supply is 8,194,058,472 coins. SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

