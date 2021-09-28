SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 287,789 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 1,694,286 shares.The stock last traded at $46.03 and had previously closed at $47.21.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 61.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,615,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,888 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,113,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,623,000 after buying an additional 1,006,175 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter worth $150,333,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,463.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,162,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,263,000 after buying an additional 2,024,058 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,903,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,146,000 after acquiring an additional 198,189 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

