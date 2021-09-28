SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,360 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,187 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 22.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,647,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,591,000 after buying an additional 300,519 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in SPS Commerce by 40.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,002,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,599,000 after buying an additional 290,297 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in SPS Commerce by 11.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 710,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,605,000 after buying an additional 73,973 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,177,000 after buying an additional 45,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 11.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 468,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,552,000 after buying an additional 49,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $162.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.25 and a beta of 0.93. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.69 and a 12-month high of $169.15.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $94.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.25 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

