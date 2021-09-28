SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Shares of FLOW opened at $75.68 on Monday. SPX FLOW has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $86.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.80 and its 200-day moving average is $70.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SPX FLOW will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SPX FLOW by 144.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPX FLOW by 32.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

