SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Purchased by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 20.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,096,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,520,188,000 after buying an additional 3,631,504 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 15.2% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,806,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,988,000 after buying an additional 501,108 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,993,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 35.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,464,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,311,000 after buying an additional 379,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 66.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 934,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,313,000 after buying an additional 374,038 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on SSNC. Raymond James lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

SSNC stock opened at $70.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.55. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.40 and a 12-month high of $79.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.20.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. Research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.