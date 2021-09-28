StakerDAO (STKR) Trading 14.8% Lower Over Last Week

StakerDAO (CURRENCY:STKR) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. In the last week, StakerDAO has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One StakerDAO coin can now be bought for $0.0618 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges. StakerDAO has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $115.00 worth of StakerDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00065769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00102147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.41 or 0.00137349 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,043.61 or 1.00580686 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,889.38 or 0.06912252 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.61 or 0.00778946 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StakerDAO Coin Profile

StakerDAO’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,170,860 coins. StakerDAO’s official Twitter account is @stakerdao

StakerDAO Coin Trading

