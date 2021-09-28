Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) to announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings. Stamps.com reported earnings of $3.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 62.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full year earnings of $7.19 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.28 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stamps.com.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $191.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.78 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 15.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STMP shares. Maxim Group cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Northland Securities cut Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th.

In other Stamps.com news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.70, for a total value of $30,333.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 2,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.68, for a total value of $687,598.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,497 shares of company stock worth $53,987,212 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 1st quarter worth $81,196,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 598,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,381,000 after buying an additional 328,305 shares during the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 404.6% during the 1st quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 268,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,526,000 after buying an additional 215,114 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,333,000 after buying an additional 180,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter worth $31,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com stock opened at $329.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.98 and a beta of 0.45. Stamps.com has a 1 year low of $159.22 and a 1 year high of $329.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $327.63 and a 200-day moving average of $248.38.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stamps.com (STMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.