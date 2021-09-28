State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 1,300 Shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Translate Bio were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Translate Bio by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Translate Bio by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Translate Bio by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Translate Bio by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Translate Bio by 56.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBIO opened at $37.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.71 and a beta of 0.99. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.29.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $72.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.23 million. Translate Bio had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 17.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Translate Bio news, CEO Ronald C. Renaud, Jr. sold 503,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $19,122,778.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Paul D. Burgess sold 71,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $2,729,654.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 604,924 shares of company stock worth $22,987,112. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TBIO. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Translate Bio from $19.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair lowered Translate Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Translate Bio from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

