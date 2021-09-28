State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 2,369 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 409.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 3,254.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.10 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.55.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $1,787,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $493,605.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOOT opened at $98.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.61. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $99.64.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.