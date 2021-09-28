State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $776,000 Stock Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1,133.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,161,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,500 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,986,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,139,000 after purchasing an additional 636,873 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth $16,456,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 791,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,148,000 after purchasing an additional 352,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,714,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,700,000 after purchasing an additional 289,226 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SBGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

SBGI opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.06. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.68.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 50.00% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $98,776.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.