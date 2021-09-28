State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $800,000 Stock Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. cut iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Shares of IRTC opened at $59.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.64. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.95 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

