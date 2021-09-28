State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

In other news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $206,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $300,653.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

NOVA opened at $34.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day moving average is $34.62. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.17 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 128.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.