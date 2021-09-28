State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,476,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $358,108,000 after acquiring an additional 365,175 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $67,376,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 933,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,722,000 after purchasing an additional 138,267 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 927,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,448,000 after purchasing an additional 29,435 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,562,000 after purchasing an additional 62,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $41.09 on Tuesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $51.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.29, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 642.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.55.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

