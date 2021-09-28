State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 451 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,351 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GVA. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,513,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,402,000 after buying an additional 371,238 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the first quarter worth $333,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the first quarter worth $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE:GVA opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.58 and a 200-day moving average of $39.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.49. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $44.31.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $964.17 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

