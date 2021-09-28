Stem (NYSE:STEM) Trading Down 7.5%

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) traded down 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.29 and last traded at $24.29. 39,973 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,195,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.26.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STEM. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Stem in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average is $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 6.27.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.34 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STEM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stem during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Stem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stem (NYSE:STEM)

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

