Stephens Inc. AR Has $27.66 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,314 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $27,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 32.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 701,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,917,000 after buying an additional 169,997 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.9% during the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,062,000 after buying an additional 30,830 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 105.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,024,000 after buying an additional 74,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after buying an additional 13,047 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,822. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.73 and a 52 week high of $174.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

