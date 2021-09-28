Stephens Inc. AR Has $30.81 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 273,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $30,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 294.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.47.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.96. 117,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,024,817. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $121.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.