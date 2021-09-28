Stephens Inc. AR Has $39.95 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 242,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,634 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.6% of Stephens Inc. AR’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $39,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $162.30. 170,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,082,876. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.64 and a 200-day moving average of $167.63. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $427.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

