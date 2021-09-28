Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 2,403 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $21,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VBK traded down $6.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $286.07. 1,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,719. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $287.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.38. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $212.86 and a 52-week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.