Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,612 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,359 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $25,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney stock traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $174.71. The stock had a trading volume of 172,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,579,991. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $117.23 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.34.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.69.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

