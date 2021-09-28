Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,224 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,224 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of URI stock opened at $365.84 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.25 and a 12 month high of $369.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $340.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.76. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

URI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.64.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

