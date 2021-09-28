Stevens Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Stevens Capital Management LP raised its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 101.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 37.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 65.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total transaction of $345,372.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,734,497.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total transaction of $3,006,468.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,729 shares of company stock worth $10,036,591 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL opened at $468.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.88 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $480.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.03. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $340.84 and a 1 year high of $498.98.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $405.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TYL. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 price objective (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.16.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

