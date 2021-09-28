Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $347,000 in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 17,203 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at $68,174,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,706,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,729,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,515 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 381.9% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,251,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,118 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 44.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,683 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 15,197,135.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,127,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,599 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial stock opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average is $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RF. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.84.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.