Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 4,595 Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Comerica by 275.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Comerica during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Comerica by 69.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Comerica by 45.8% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMA stock opened at $81.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $36.85 and a fifty-two week high of $82.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.50 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.79.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

