Stevens Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth $2,379,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 106.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 653,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,105,000 after purchasing an additional 337,580 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 877,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,787,000 after purchasing an additional 15,824 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 66,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on AIG. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $57.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.03. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $57.21. The firm has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.56 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

American International Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.