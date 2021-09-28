Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 120.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $50.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $42.39 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.50.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

