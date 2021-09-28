Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $413,000 Stake in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRTX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 93.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 29.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

In related news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $12,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRTX stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average is $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 362.16 and a quick ratio of 362.16. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $14.55.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 11.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.55%.

TRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.