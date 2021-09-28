Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,176,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 29,109 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:QQQJ opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.32. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $35.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.

