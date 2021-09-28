StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in StoneCo by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in StoneCo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 637,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in StoneCo by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 20,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in StoneCo by 226.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 339,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,777,000 after purchasing an additional 235,608 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in StoneCo by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $38.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.62. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $38.21 and a 52-week high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.62). StoneCo had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STNE. New Street Research began coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. cut their target price on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. HSBC cut their target price on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.10.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

