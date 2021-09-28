Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys Shares of 1,084 iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HYGH. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 23.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 121.5% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 489,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,173,000 after purchasing an additional 268,505 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 39.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of HYGH stock opened at $88.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.52. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.11 and a 1-year high of $88.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.