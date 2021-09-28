Strategic Blueprint LLC Invests $134,000 in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 314.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 1,025 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

KDP stock opened at $34.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.25. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. Equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

