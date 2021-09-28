Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New $118,000 Investment in iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Separately, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:HYDB opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.82 and a 200-day moving average of $51.64. iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $51.73.

