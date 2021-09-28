Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New Investment in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 306.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 366.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

APO has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

APO stock opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $64.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 126,092 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $7,950,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,615,481 shares of company stock valued at $155,257,664. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.