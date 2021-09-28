Strategic Blueprint LLC Takes $130,000 Position in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $341,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $738,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF stock opened at $53.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.51 and its 200 day moving average is $53.62.

