Strategic Blueprint LLC Takes Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $247,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 56,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $342,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.3% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK opened at $73.36 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $85.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

