Strix Group Plc (KETL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of KETL stock opened at GBX 350.36 ($4.58) on Tuesday. Strix Group has a twelve month low of GBX 207.10 ($2.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 390 ($5.10). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 353.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 315. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.36. The company has a market cap of £723.48 million and a P/E ratio of 30.30.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KETL shares. Liberum Capital started coverage on Strix Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Strix Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 350 ($4.57).

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

