Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings of $2.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.51. Stryker posted earnings of $2.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full year earnings of $9.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $9.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.32 to $10.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.18.

SYK opened at $273.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $269.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.01. Stryker has a twelve month low of $196.09 and a twelve month high of $281.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Stryker by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $563,913,000 after purchasing an additional 101,417 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 58,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,204,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,426,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Stryker by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 808,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $209,894,000 after buying an additional 224,318 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Stryker by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

