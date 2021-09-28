Sujay Kango Sells 5,000 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Stock

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sujay Kango also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

On Tuesday, September 21st, Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $750,150.00.

Shares of XLRN opened at $178.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.21 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.31. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.98 and a 1 year high of $182.44.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XLRN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $113.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acceleron Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLRN. Darwin Global Management Ltd. grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 60.4% in the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,505,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,095,000 after acquiring an additional 566,522 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 137.4% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 458,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,507,000 after buying an additional 265,209 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $32,815,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $28,456,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 7,675.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 197,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,126,000 after acquiring an additional 195,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.