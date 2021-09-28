Super Zero Protocol Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 28th. Over the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000404 BTC on exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $55.74 million and $1.55 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,875.07 or 0.06868737 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00109570 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 630,080,556 coins and its circulating supply is 329,500,659 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

