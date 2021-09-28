Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 54,536 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Select Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Select Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Select Bancorp by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Select Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Select Bancorp by 317.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Select Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SLCT opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. Select Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $17.67. The company has a market capitalization of $301.87 million, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Select Bancorp had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $17.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Select Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About Select Bancorp

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of general commercial and retail financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial, consumer, mortgage and personal loans and other associated financial services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dunn, NC.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.