Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BWFG. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 300,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after buying an additional 43,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,174,000 after buying an additional 33,363 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $365,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 59.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the period. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ BWFG opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.37. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $232.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $18.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Bankwell Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Bankwell Financial Group Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

