Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) by 263.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,087 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Drive Shack were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Drive Shack by 111.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Drive Shack in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Drive Shack in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Drive Shack stock opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.98. The company has a market cap of $271.65 million, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.46. Drive Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $73.88 million during the quarter.

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Drive Shack Profile

Drive Shack, Inc engages in the management of golf-related leisure and social entertainment venues and courses. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Golf Properties, Entertainment Golf Venues, and Corporate. The Traditional Golf Properties segment manages and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment plans to open a chain of gold, competition, dining, and fun.

