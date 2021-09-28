Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,606 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Ladder Capital worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,132,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,982,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,423,000 after purchasing an additional 954,106 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,554,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,342,000 after purchasing an additional 789,209 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 541.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 870,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after purchasing an additional 734,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,086,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,827,000 after purchasing an additional 420,965 shares during the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. Ladder Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average is $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 100.81, a quick ratio of 100.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 96.42 and a beta of 2.24.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 0.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.90.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

