Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $762,000 in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 85,600 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 558,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 297,613 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 123,333 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 16,629 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 163,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 17,730 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $654,000. Institutional investors own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.87. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $29.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 4.98.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. The firm had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. B. Riley dropped their price target on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

