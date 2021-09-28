Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,747 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DCOM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,679 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 11.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,034 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 19.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,205 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 19,997 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 24.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,002 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 15,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 18,547 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $625,219.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,696 shares of company stock worth $4,622,809. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dime Community Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Shares of DCOM stock opened at $32.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $35.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day moving average is $32.86.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $122.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.29 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 13.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

